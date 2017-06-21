San Joaquin County Democratic Party faces $9K fine from state

Fair Political Pratices Commission (Photo: California Fair Political Pratices Commission)

The San Joaquin County Democratic Party faces a $9,000 penalty from the state's Fair Political Practices Commission over campaign paperwork.

According to the FPPC, the San Joaquin County Democratic Central Committee failed to timely file three pre-election campaign statements, as well as reports for more than $30,000 in late contributions received in 2012.

"The fine was a result of missed filings from many years ago. It was not the result of any intentional misconduct or efforts to avoid filings," San Joaquin County Democratic Party chairman Max Vargas said. "We continue contracting an accountant to keep our reporting in compliance with FPPC regulations."

The proposed penalty is expected to be heard at the FPPC's commission meeting June 29 on J Street in Sacramento.

© 2017 KXTV-TV