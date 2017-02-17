San Joaquin County gearing up for the potential of damaging flood waters

A resident of the Haven Acres Mobile Home Park uses a boat to get around. The park is flooded from the nearby San Joaquin River in Lathrop.

Surrounded by horses, Della Gaar has enough to worry about.

“Fourteen of them are rescue horses that belong to our animal rescue in Lathrop," said Gaar.

Along with rehabbing the equines and mules, she has an arena for riders. But less than a mile away is the San Joaquin River and if it breaks, the rescue must move 40 animals.

“We have drivers lined up and trailers lined up to move them out," Gaar said.

There are already signs of big trouble. Water has flooded out the nearby Haven Acres mobile home park in Lathrop.

Residents are using boats to get around along a river that has unfortunately showed up on their door steps.

On top of the wet weather there are dangerous winds and right now they’re experiencing gusting over 40 miles per-hour.

“Because the winds can wash the levees and batter them a little bit," said Michael Cockrell, Director of the San Joaquin Office of Emergency Services.

The OES headquarters has doubled its workspace to accommodate local fire and law enforcement agencies if major flooding happens.

The San Joaquin and Tuolumne Rivers remain dangerously close to flooding much more and it's all thanks to a near capacity Don Pedro Reservoir, forced to release water downstream.

So that’s the concern. Are they going to put more water down the system or maintain it and possibly have more problems in the future?” said Cockrell.

To be ready, a sheriff's command post vehicle is now on stand-by, as well as a flood storage container with sand bags, shovels and more is also ready to go.

Della Gaar and the Animal Rescue of Lathrop will be ready, but are confident their animals wont have to go.

“We got a good levee and boils happen, gophers and varmints digging holes so we wont move.” said Gaar.

