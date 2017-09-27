San Juan Unified School District reviewing policy after kindergartner walks off campus

The San Juan Unified School District is reviewing its security policies at Greer Community School after a 5-year-old kindergartner walked off campus Tuesday.

The kindergartner left campus after reporting to the school that she was not feeling well and was told by her parent to remain at school, SJUSD spokesperson Trent Allen said in an e-mail. The 5-year-old girl was found 10 minutes later by adults at a convenient store near her home, about a quarter mile from the school.



Employees at the convenient store called police and the girl was returned to school.



The child’s mother, Raeonna Ponce-Gonzalez, has since pulled her daughter from the school and does not plan for her to return.

“You can’t just sit there and let her walk by herself and expect me to give you a second chance,” Ponce-Gonzalez said.



She said she can't believe her daughter was able to walk out the front door.

In a statement, the district affirmed that safety for its students is a top priority. The school staff has reviewed its policies and are setting new plans in place to reduce the opportunity for a student to leave campus. All kindergarten students will now be escorted and will have more supervision in the area between the school office and their classrooms.

“The site staff will also be discussing the incident during their safety team meeting to review and identify any additional strategies to reduce the opportunity for a student to leave campus,” Allen said in an e-mail.

Ponce-Gonzalez plans to speak with the school administration about the incident on Thursday.

