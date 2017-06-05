Preserving Sacramento advocacy group trying to save city's soul

(Photo: Andrew Zarivny/Thinkstock)

Recently, Preserving Sacramento helped save the Heilbron House that was almost going to be relocated or demolished to make way for a state office.

However, there are many other buildings in jeopardy of being torn down.

Sean Decourcy stated the Heilbron House was one of several homes of a similar architecture in that area before other buildings replaced it over the decades. An example is Capitol Towers.

He said the issue we face now with some of these older buildings is that they will either be demolished or have become so deteriorated they will have to be torn down.

