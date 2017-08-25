School canceled at Elk Grove HS due to power outage

Elk Grove HIgh School is closing for the rest Friday as SMUD crews continue to work to restore power that has been out since early in the morning, district officials said. Parents can pick their children up from the school at 10:45 a.m.

According to Elk Grove Unified School District spokesperson Xanthi Pinkerton, SMUD officials informed the district that it would take longer than expected to restore the power to the school.

An alert was sent out to parents around 9 a.m. regarding the power outage.

According to SMUD, the outage was caused by a buried main supply line that brings power to the school. The power company is working to replace it by the end of the day.

Elk Grove football's scheduled home game — its first of the season against Inderkum High School — will go on as scheduled, district officials said.

