A close up shot of the water flowing over the auxiliary spillway in Oroville. (Photo: CA-DWR)

With the emergency evacuation orders in place due to the spillways, there are local schools and services that will be closed on Monday.

The list includes Butte College, Yuba College's Marysville Campus, Sutter County Campus, and Beale Campus. The county offices in the Oroville area will be closed for business.

