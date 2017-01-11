Schools closed due to weather related issues

Chalkboard (Photo: mzamur)

Multiple school districts are closing Wednesday due to weather related issues.

As of 7 a.m., Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District, the Pleasant Ridge Union School District in the Grass Valley area, Lake Tahoe Community College and the all schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District.

Pleasant Ridge cited concerns with flooded county roads, mud slides and power outages, while both Tahoe school districts are closed due to blizzard conditions.

