Schools closing due to inclement weather

More inclement weather equals more school closings.

As of 6:50 a.m., all schools in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District are closed.

The Pollock Pines Elementary school district has also declared a snow day today. They have 2 schools, Pinewood School and Sierra Ridge Middle School.

Due to poor weather and road conditions all schools in the Pioneer Union School District in El Dorado County will be closed today. Those schools include Pioneer Elementary, Walt Tyler Elementary and Mountain Creek Middle School.

Golden Empire Elementary School is closed again due to no power.

Both Alta Dutch Flat and Tahoe Truckee School Districts announced snow days. All schools in those districts are closed.

