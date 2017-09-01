Several high school football games canceled, rescheduled due to heat

Two Folsom High School football players take a drink break during their week zero game against Coeur d'Alene. (PHOTO: Lina Washington, KXTV) (Photo: Washington, Lina)

Sacramento region high school football is making some schedule changes due to the upcoming scorching weather expected over the holiday weekend.

A few games in the Sac-Joaquin Section have been canceled. The weather is even hindering some other Southern California schools. Kern County School District has canceled all of its football games Friday night.

Here is a list of some of the time changes:

FRIDAY:

Highlands at Lindhurst: Canceled (make up game date and time pending)

Marysville at Wheatland: Postponed to Tuesday, September 5 - JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7:30 p.m.

Allen-SantaRosa at Millennium: Canceled

Folsom vs. Jesuit is now at Folsom HS. JV, 6; varsity, 8 p.m.

Laguna Creek vs. Franklin(EG): JV is at 6, varsity at 8:15 p.m.

Galt at Ripon: JV game moved to 6 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.

Ripon Christian at Stone Ridge Christian: Varsity kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln(S) vs. Pitman: JV is at 5:30, varsity at 8 p.m.

Sierra at Central Valley: JV is at 6, varsity at 8 p.m.

Sonora at Lodi: JV is at 6, varsity at 8 p.m.

Pleasant Grove vs. Cosumnes Oaks: JV is at 6, varsity at 8:15 p.m.

Burbank at Grant: JV is at 6, varsity at 8 p.m.

Winters at Colfax: JV is at 6, varsity is at 8 p.m.

Manteca vs. Christian Brothers: JV is at 6, varsity is at 8 p.m.

Downey at Patterson: JV is at 6, varsity is at 8 p.m.

Amador at Livingston: JV is at 6, varsity is at 8 p.m.

El Capitan at Oakdale: JV is at 6, varsity is at 8 p.m.

Vacaville at Oak Ridge: JV moved to Thursday at 7 p.m.

Davis at Woodcreek: JV is at 6, varsity is at 8 p.m.

Rio Vista at Natomas: JV is at 5:30, varsity is at 7:30 p.m.

Placer at Nevada Union: Frosh is at 6, varsity is at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY:

Delta Charter vs. Rite of Passage: Varsity moved to 10 a.m.

The rest of the list can be found here: http://www.cifsjs.org/announcements/FootballTimeChanges

© 2017 KXTV-TV