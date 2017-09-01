Several high school football games canceled, rescheduled due to heat

Sacramento region high school football is making some schedule changes due to the upcoming scorching weather expected over the holiday weekend.
A few games in the Sac-Joaquin Section have been canceled. The weather is even hindering some other Southern California schools. Kern County School District has canceled all of its football games Friday night.
Here is a list of some of the time changes:
FRIDAY:
- Highlands at Lindhurst: Canceled (make up game date and time pending)
- Marysville at Wheatland: Postponed to Tuesday, September 5 - JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7:30 p.m.
- Allen-SantaRosa at Millennium: Canceled
- Folsom vs. Jesuit is now at Folsom HS. JV, 6; varsity, 8 p.m.
- Laguna Creek vs. Franklin(EG): JV is at 6, varsity at 8:15 p.m.
- Galt at Ripon: JV game moved to 6 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.
- Ripon Christian at Stone Ridge Christian: Varsity kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
- Lincoln(S) vs. Pitman: JV is at 5:30, varsity at 8 p.m.
- Sierra at Central Valley: JV is at 6, varsity at 8 p.m.
- Sonora at Lodi: JV is at 6, varsity at 8 p.m.
- Pleasant Grove vs. Cosumnes Oaks: JV is at 6, varsity at 8:15 p.m.
- Burbank at Grant: JV is at 6, varsity at 8 p.m.
- Winters at Colfax: JV is at 6, varsity is at 8 p.m.
- Manteca vs. Christian Brothers: JV is at 6, varsity is at 8 p.m.
- Downey at Patterson: JV is at 6, varsity is at 8 p.m.
- Amador at Livingston: JV is at 6, varsity is at 8 p.m.
- El Capitan at Oakdale: JV is at 6, varsity is at 8 p.m.
- Vacaville at Oak Ridge: JV moved to Thursday at 7 p.m.
- Davis at Woodcreek: JV is at 6, varsity is at 8 p.m.
- Rio Vista at Natomas: JV is at 5:30, varsity is at 7:30 p.m.
- Placer at Nevada Union: Frosh is at 6, varsity is at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY:
- Delta Charter vs. Rite of Passage: Varsity moved to 10 a.m.
The rest of the list can be found here: http://www.cifsjs.org/announcements/FootballTimeChanges
