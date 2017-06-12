Search continues for pilot missing after departure from Stanislaus County

The search for 75-year-old Leroy Del Don is ongoing. (Photo: Courtesy: Tuolumne County Sheriff)

The search for a pilot who did not make it to the Columbia Airport on Friday continues.

Leroy Del Don Jr. departed form Del Mar Farms Airport in Stanislaus County, near Patterson, at around 2 p.m. Friday and was reported missing by a family member when he did not arrive at his destination.

Del Don has been described as an experience pilot and has been flying for more than 40 years, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department. He is a flight instructor with no known medical issues.

The department said Del Don was on a trip he's done numerous times: a flight directly to Columbia Airport, then a drive to Pinecrest in a car that was waiting for him on the hanger. When he did not arrive as planned, Del Don's wife had a friend check the hanger for the plane. The car was there, but the plane was not.

Del Don's airplane is a twin engine 1967 Beechcraft Baron 55, beige in color with an orange stripe on the tail. The aircraft tail number is N3717Q.

Del Don's twin engine 1967 Beechcraft Baron 55, beige in color with an orange stripe on the tail. (Photo: Courtesy: Tuolumne County Sheriff's Dept.)

Del Don's airplane was last tracked by Air Force Rescue to a mountainous location in Calaveras County.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team are assisting the Calaveras Sheriff's Office with their search efforts.

If anyone has seen Leroy or the plane described, please call the Calaveras Sheriff's Office at 209-754-6500.

© 2017 KXTV-TV