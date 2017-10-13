Searchers find more bodies at mobile home park

A search and rescue team searches for bodies at a property where a person was reported missing in Santa Rosa, California on October 12, 2017. Hundreds of people are still missing in massive wildfires which have swept through California killing at least 26 people and damaging thousands of homes, businesses and other buildings. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

Dozens of search and rescue personnel are on site at a mobile home park in Santa Rosa, California, with the grim task of searching for residents who didn't make it out before fire swept through.

Sonoma County Sheriff's Sgt. Dave Thompson says officers recovered bone fragments from one person Friday morning. He says there's a "high probability" they'll find more.

Officials believe there may be two or three more bodies in the leveled remains of the mobile home park.

Thompson calls it "very tedious work." A crew of men and women in white suits are standing by.

Fire tore through the Santa Rosa area early Monday, leaving only a short window for people to try to escape from the flames.

