Second man charged in fatal Sacramento casino gunfight

Family and friends identify the bystander killed during a Casino shooting as Nicholas Broadway, 36, of Sacramento. (Photo: Nichelle Broadway)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A second man has been charged in connection to a November shootout at a Sacramento casino.

The Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2ktTxzT ) that Luis Alfonso Castillo has been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to 36-year-old Nicholas Broadway's November death.

Castillo and his brother, Emillio Castillo, were jailed Nov. 7 and arraigned on charges of murder and attempted murder in Broadway's death. The new charges for Luis Castillo were added. He is set to be arraigned Thursday.

Broadway was killed in the crossfire on Nov. 6 when the Castillo brothers and a third man exchanged gunfire with Sacramento police outside Capitol Casino. The incident occurred after private security guards broke up a fight outside the casino.

Copyright 2017 KXTV