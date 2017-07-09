Second razor blade found in shopping cart

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Triple digit heat brings wildfires to California
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
Butte County fire doubles in size
-
Daughter waiting for father to wake up from coma for surprise
-
Firefighters battle 1,600-acre fire in Winters
-
Teens tablet replaced after home burglary
-
VERIFY: Is bottled water left in the heat dangerous to drink?
-
Cal Fire sets up at Nevada County Air Fest
-
Mom charged with slaughtering family shows bizarre behavior in court
-
The real story behind the 'Hollister Riots'
More Stories
-
Oroville evacuation warnings and orders issued as…Jul. 9, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
-
Warehouse fire closes surrounding streets in French CampJul. 9, 2017, 1:17 p.m.
-
Butte County fire grows, lowering containment;…Jul. 7, 2017, 5:17 p.m.