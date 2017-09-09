Second Sacramento officer injured in shootout released from hospital

A Sacramento Police officer who was shot in the leg this week by a double homicide suspect was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon in front of dozens of his colleagues.

Officer Victor Wolfe, a 12-year veteran, and another veteran officer were shot while thousands gathered in Roseville for the funeral of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Robert French, who was killed in a shootout the week before.

On Thursday, the two officers attempted to pull over Eric Arnold, a suspect in a South Sacramento double homicide. After the vehicle stopped, Arnold got out of the car and started shooting.

🎉Today is a great day! The second SPD officer shot on Thursday is going home! We are so thankful & thks to everyone for the support ! #sacpd pic.twitter.com/VSQ6qpKP0Z — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 9, 2017

Officer Wolfe was shot in his leg, and the other officer was shot the his torso, but saved by his protective vest. Arnold was killed by the officers' return fire.

The second officer was also released from the hospital.

