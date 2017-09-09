KXTV
Second Sacramento officer injured in shootout released from hospital

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 2:36 PM. PDT September 09, 2017

A Sacramento Police officer who was shot in the leg this week by a double homicide suspect was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon in front of dozens of his colleagues.

Officer Victor Wolfe, a 12-year veteran, and another veteran officer were shot while thousands gathered in Roseville for the funeral of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Robert French, who was killed in a shootout the week before.

On Thursday, the two officers attempted to pull over Eric Arnold, a suspect in a South Sacramento double homicide. After the vehicle stopped, Arnold got out of the car and started shooting.

Officer Wolfe was shot in his leg, and the other officer was shot the his torso, but saved by his protective vest. Arnold was killed by the officers' return fire.

The second officer was also released from the hospital.

