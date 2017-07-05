Second shooting in 3 days in Elk Grove

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Elk Grove Police are investigating their second shooting in three days Wednesday morning after a man was shot, "in the backside."

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the shooting took place near the intersection of Blue Maiden Way and Shasta Lily Drive early Wednesday morning.

Police don't believe the victim lives in the area and are trying to figure out why he was in Elk Grove and if he has any relationship to the suspected shooters.

Earlier today, police were talking to residents in the area with security cameras to see if anything was recorded. One home in the area was hit by stray bullets, but luckily nobody was inside. Police say the suspect drove away in a white Camaro.

On Monday, a man sitting in a parked car was shot to death.

