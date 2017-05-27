Secret Menu Week: Dutch Bros

We hear about it all the time. Online and by word of mouth, there is always some chatter about restaurants like Starbucks and McDonald’s having secret menus. Though, what if it isn’t just national chains? There is also some buzz around Sacramento that there’s some local favorites that have some “hidden” menu options. One of those favorites is Dutch Bros.

With several locations in the Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas, Dutch Bros has more than just your average lattes, mochas and smoothies. If you look hard enough or ask around, there are some items that only some true fans know about. After asking Dutch Bros, here are some secret menu items that you might not have known existed.

White Coffee S’More Breve:

Yep! You can take all the goodness of a campfire favorite right inside a cup of coffee. Dutch Bros offers a secret blend of their white coffee mixed with dark and white chocolates, chocolate macadamia nut, brown sugar cinnamon and finished with Breve and ice.

Birthday Cake Frost:

If you’re into a birthday cake batter treat, then this is a secret option to try. It’s Dutch Bros’ take on a milkshake and a coffee-free option! The drink is a mix of white chocolate, almond roca and vanilla ice cream! Topped with sprinkles and whipped cream, it’s a different way to have your cake and drink it too!

Electric Berry Green Tea:

Some of you might not be huge coffee drinkers, but still want a little rush of caffeine. If you’re a tea drinker, you can ask your coffee maker for an iced green tea with a twist! This chilled option is a refreshing mix of green tea with a combo of lime and blue raspberry.

Sweet Sunrise:

While Dutch Bros offers several options of refreshing smoothies, only a few know about the Sweet Sunrise. This tropical take has bananas, passion fruit and orange all mixed together for a delicious treat! Though if you don’t want it as a smoothie, this option can be served as an iced tea or soda.

Tiger’s Blood Rebel:

Those who are fans of energy will get a huge kick out of this hidden option. The Tiger’s Blood Rebel is a blend of strawberry and coconut mixed with Dutch Bros’ own energy drink, Blue Rebel™. Usually, customers ask for this drink to be served over ice and is a great pick to keep your day going!

While these are just some secret options that Dutch Bros can make for you, all their drinks are completely customizable and can be combined with other flavors and choices. If you want to learn more about Dutch Bros and all their drinks, visit their menu here!

© 2017 KXTV-TV