Secret Menu Week: Mother

We have all probably heard about it, how some big restaurants such as Jimmy Johns and Pizza Hut have some, “secret menus,” that only die-hard fans know about. Surprisingly though, it isn’t just the big brands that have foodies wanting to try the secrets. In fact, the Sacramento area also has some local restaurants that have their own spin on a secret menu. One of the restaurants can be found right in Downtown Sacramento called Mother.

Located right on K Street between 10th and 11th Street, Mother is a restaurant that specializes in some tasty, but meatless options. That’s right, everything on the menu is a vegetarian option, as well as vegan dishes, and offers fresh and tasty spins to some modern classics. The menu at Mother is always changing as owners Ryan Donahue and Michael Thiemann continue to come up with delicious items, but some of the fan favorites tend to be on another menu.

“We have a lot of regulars that come to Mother,” says Donahue. “They’ll look at the menu and notice a certain dish is gone, but we tell them we can probably make it for them.” The restaurant has an ever-changing menu filled with a lot of fresh items, but if they have the all the ingredients to make the dish, you can expect they can come up with it.

One of those popular items that local customers might know about is a Carrot Nutburger. A veggie, but exquisite option, the meatless burger patty is topped with your traditional burger toppings such as lettuce and tomato. Though unlike a regular burger, Mother takes a spin and adds chicken-fried mushrooms that are tossed into some hot sauce and butter. The off-menu option is then topped with blue cheese, mustard and onions for a dish that taste just like a real hamburger!

Another favorite that people always ask about is their focaccia bread dish. “When we open, we bake our focaccia bread fresh every day,” Donahue says. “We pair it with some green tomato marinara sauce, fontina cheese, a mix of vegetables and topped with an arugula salad.”

Mother also has some other delicious secret options including more varieties of meatless burger options and different takes on vegetarian po’boys. Even if you aren’t the biggest veggie fan, the dishes are just like what you would find in a meat version.

