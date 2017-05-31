Secret Menu Week: Suzie Burger

It’s always a topic people seem to know about. When you go to a restaurant such as Arby’s or Subway, you might have a friend or heard through the grapevine that there are some items that you can only order in secret. Though it’s not just the big brands that have the hidden dishes, there are several places within Sacramento that also have their own take on a secret menu.

One of those places is Suzie Burger right off P Street and 29th Street in Sacramento. This former gas station-turned-burger joint is one of the city’s most popular places to grab a bite to eat! Serving dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Suzie Burger offers several takes on cheeseburgers, cheesesteaks, shakes and hot dogs, but only a few know about the secrets behind the normal menu.

In fact, how would you like to try something like a Green Chili Cheese Burger or a Buffalo Philly Cheese Steak? Those are just some of the items you can order if you know about them. Brian Spence, who is the General Manager at Suzie Burger explains that a lot of these dishes for the secret menu came from ideas in the kitchen.

“We were trying to capture more of our audience because you can only eat so many cheeseburgers or cheesesteaks every day,” says Spence. “So we tried to throw some more things in there as specials that we ran every week. Then we incorporated that into these are popular! Let's just put these on a special menu and keep them all the time.”

In the area around Suzie Burger, there isn’t many eateries besides sushi and tacos. Which is why Spence and the restaurant wanted to capture more customers with their crazy, but delicious ideas! If you visit the website, you can learn all about the different secret items!

One item you may ask for is the BBQ Bacon Burger. “It’s a double cheeseburger with grilled onions, bacon and BBQ sauce,” Spence says. “It’s super simple, super easy and really tasty!”

You can even get your hands on a Green Chili Cheese Burger! This spicy goodness has white American cheese, red onion, roasted green chili and even a green chili lime aioli. If you’re looking for some more spice, Suzie Burger can also make a Spicy Crispy Chicken sandwich that includes crispy chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, bacon and sriracha ranch!

Though if you aren’t into burgers and sandwiches, that’s not a problem! You can secretly order up a basket of Philly Fries. It’s a fan favorite of the restaurant and includes fries in cheesesteak meat, cheese wiz, tomato, bacon and jalapeños! There’s also spicy wings made with in house special buffalo sauce.

If meat isn’t your thing, there’s also a secret veggie option called the Garden burger. It has all the burger fixings, but with a veggie patty and thousand island sauce.

