Secret Service agent under fire after posting she wouldn't take bullet for Trump

The Secret Service is "taking appropriate action" after a special agent wrote a Facebook post suggesting she wouldn't take a bullet for Donald Trump if he were president.

A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed that the agency was aware of Facebook posts made by special agent Kerry O'Grady, but wouldn't elaborate on them further because it is a personnel matter.

The posts were reportedly written in October but came under the spotlight after a Washington Examiner article on Tuesday. Screenshots of them have since circulated social media, as critics call for her to be fired.

According to CNN, her post read: "As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act. So I keep quiet and skirt the median. To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides. But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her."

The Hatch Act, passed in 1939, bars certain federal employees from engaging in political activity to promote fairness and nonpartisanship within the workplace. The Secret Service is among the agencies affected by the Hatch Act.

O'Grady told the Examiner in an interview that she took down the posts after two or three days and that she wouldn't shirk her duties to protect the president, despite her support of Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

"It was an internal struggle for me but as soon as I put it up, I thought it was not the sentiment that I needed to share because I care very deeply about the mission," she said.

Twitter took notice, calling for O'Grady's firing.

Secret Service Agent Kerry O'Grady: "I wouldn’t take a bullet for Trump". RT if you also think she must be fired by the end of day! pic.twitter.com/Maw3l8nc2V — Tennessee GOP (@TEN_GOP) January 24, 2017

Kerry O'Grady the agent in charge of the secret service in #Denver says #Trump is a disaster for the country. Kerry leave this country!! — Charlie C (@Maxzen2004) January 25, 2017

