I-80 re-opened in both directions over Donner Summitt

I-80 westbound closed Sunday evening at Truckee due to a major mud/snow slide. (Photo: Courtesy CHP-Truckee)

Even though Sunday's storm is over, that doesn't mean everything is back to normal.

California Highway Patrol in Truckee is reporting I-80, from Truckee over Donner Summit, is now open in both directions. Eastbound heading into Colfax is closed, however.

If you reside in Reno and are traveling to Truckee for work, officers are allowing travelers to pass, but they will have to provide some type of identification/proof of employment. If trying to get to the area or out of the area, you will have to use US-50.

Chain control is in effect for the following areas:

SR-89 is Picketts Junction to US-50.

R1 Truckee To Tahoe City.

R1 Sugar Pine to Bliss State Park.

Emerald Bay is Closed.

SR-267 is R2 Kings Beach to Northstar.

R1 Northstar to Truckee.

US-50 is R2 Freds Place to Meyers.

SR-20 is closed to Eastbound traffic from Nevada City due to a Mud Slide.

Copyright 2016 KXTV