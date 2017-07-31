Security was on high alert for the last night of the fair

Security camera at the California State Fair.

At the California State Fair, everyone who walks through the gates gets searched, from head to toe.

Officers and security teams were stationed at the gate, rode on horses and walked on foot to canvas the area to keep the final night safe. State Fair Police Sgt. Scott Smith said there were 60 officers on duty Sunday.

"On the weekends, we got more people, anytime you have that many people together you never know," Smith said.

While ABC 10's Anne Di Grazia roamed around the fair with officers, she did not see anything crazy. She witnessed two officers taking a little girl to find her parents and a group of officers protecting the governor during his visit.

And fair staff said even if you didn't see a police officer, they likely saw you. There are over 100 fish eye surveillance cameras around the fair. The system is a new a addition, which was donated by Homeland Security. Lt. Craig Walton said they record 365 degrees and it is the only system of its kind used by a government agency.

"For us, it is kind of exciting because the resolution is amazing," Walton said.

He said two officers man the system all day and monitor for red flags.

"We are looking for people congregating that don't look they play nice with others," Walton said, " The idea is that we can go out there and tell them to move on and play nice."

They said the new system helps them stop violence before it happens. Fair officials said they do not know if this year was safer than past years because of the increased security and new cameras.

© 2017 KXTV-TV