Security officer pepper sprayed by 4 people at Roseville mall

A security officer was pepper sprayed by four individuals at the Roseville Westfield Galleria Mall on Monday, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The police department received a call regarding the incident outside the Apple store inside the mall around 8 p.m.

The four individuals ran off after pepper spraying the security officer, who was transported to the hospital.

The fire department also arrived on scene to treat anyone exposed to the pepper spray.

Police are still investigating the incident.

