Selfies to blame for traffic woes

It's easy to make fun of the selfie. Now you can also blame your longer drive times on it!

People are pulling over along the side of Hwy.50 to take selfies and photos in the snow. And its been causing even more congestion along this two lane highway.

With the snow coming down, chain requirements are in effect along much of Hwy. 50. That means when people are pulling over to put on their chains, they're also finding time to snap some photos. We caught one driver Facetiming.

"I was showing her the snow. She lives in India so the weather in the western part you don't get snow so I was showing her how beautiful it is," Jay Zumkhawal said.

Of course, the snow is beautiful and it's tempting to share it. But it's better to pull over at a place off the freeway than to stop on the side of the road. The Sacramento Bee is reporting that CalTrans is considering adding more No Parking Signs along Highway 50 to stop all the picture takers.

