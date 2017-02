Associated Press

Interstate 80 closed on Thursday afternoon after several semi-truck accidents happened near the summit.

Caltrans said it is turning around all traffic on westbound I-80 at the Donner Lake Interchange near the summit. There is no estimated time as to when the interstate will be reopened.





#TrafficAlert Turning traffic WB I-80 Donner Lake Interchange due to multiple semi-truck collisions near summit. No ETO. Anticipate delays. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 10, 2017

