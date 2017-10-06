KXTV
Close

Semi trucks protesting along southbound I-5 and Highway 99 in Sacramento, expect delays

Staff , KXTV 1:53 PM. PDT October 06, 2017

Groups of semi trucks are moving from Highway 99 to Southbound I-5, protesting against new electronic log books truck drivers are supposed to start using next year, according to California Highway Patrol spokesperson Chad Hertzell.

The semi trucks are stopping along the highway in clusters, waving flags and protesting, Hertzell said.

CHP asked truck drivers to remain at the side of the road and not to block traffic. The protests are happening through October 6th, according to CHP.

This story is breaking and will be updating.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories