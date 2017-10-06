Semi trucks protesting along southbound I-5 and Highway 99 in Sacramento, expect delays

Classic orange semi truck reefer trailer on highway, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

Groups of semi trucks are moving from Highway 99 to Southbound I-5, protesting against new electronic log books truck drivers are supposed to start using next year, according to California Highway Patrol spokesperson Chad Hertzell.

SAC Southbound I-5 watch for slow moving traffic into Sac County due to big-rig/semi convoy demonstration. Expect delays. No ETO — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 6, 2017

The semi convoy is now on Highway 99 in south Sac but traffic is moving. Check the status on https://t.co/YKR3epTynb https://t.co/WGJv7mCUoQ — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 6, 2017

The semi trucks are stopping along the highway in clusters, waving flags and protesting, Hertzell said.

CHP asked truck drivers to remain at the side of the road and not to block traffic. The protests are happening through October 6th, according to CHP.

This story is breaking and will be updating.

