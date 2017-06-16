Serial robber arrested in Turlock

Mugshot of Jeremy Lopez. (Photo: Courtesy: Turlock Police Department)

A man and a teenager were arrested Friday after confessing to multiple robberies.

According to a press release from the Turlock Police Department, Jeremy Lopez, 21 of Turlock, and a 17-year-old teenager were arrested after several reports of robberies taking place over the past week in Turlock.

The first call came in around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. Two people reported walking along the 300 block of N. Center Street when they were robbed at gunpoint. About 30 minutes later, three more people reported being robbed at gunpoin along the 100 block of W. Main Street.

All of the victims told police that the suspects fled in a white Honda Civic, which matched the a vehicle description from reported robberies on June 11 and 13.

One of the victims from the Thursday night robberies activated a tracking application on their phone, which allowed police to locate the suspects. Chief Nino Amirfar said in the press release he was pleased to see the teamwork between the police department and the citizens of Turlock.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is encouraged to call Detective Frank Navarro at 209-664-7319, the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 ext. 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

