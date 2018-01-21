Several Sacramento women leaders feel left out of Women's March

(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

Thousands marched at to the California State Capitol for women’s rights over the weekend.

In 2017, the Women’s March on Sacramento brought out more than 20,000 people and was one of the largest demonstrations in Sacramento in years. Co-Organizer Jessica Browning said she felt it was important to organize as other cities around the world were doing so.

However, several female leaders in Sacramento say they continue to feel they're being left out. Some felt that women in Sacramento were not given a seat at the planning table, said Norma Alcala, a chair on the Chicano Latino Caucus.

The three women who co-organize the Sacramento Women’s March live in San Francisco, San Jose, and Davis. Organizers say they held listening sessions and reached out to women in Sacramento for input on the march.

Alcala says she believes in women’s empowerment but feels women in Sacramento were not fairly represented in organizing these marches, citing that the organizers are not from Sacramento. Alcala also wants the march to take on a more active political stance for issues effecting women.

The march to the state capitol is supposed to represent not just women in Sacramento but all women in California, Browning said.

This year's march showed support for the recent #MeToo movement. The core message of the march are what organizers call the "four pillars" which focus on women's rights, immigrants rights, voting and civic justice, and youth engagement.

Imani Mitchell is the founder of Sacramento's Black Women United, a non-profit dedicated to the education, protection, and advancement of black women.

“It’s unfortunate because people who are considered marginalized are not attending the event," Mitchell said.

Specifically, some women who are African American, Latino, Queer, and those with disabilities are feeling left out, Mitchell said.

Mitchell organized the Black Women's March that was held in the summer of 2017 in part because she felt there were women not represented at the Women's March in February.

She said she supports the march but hopes bringing attention to her concerns may effect changes in the march for next year.

