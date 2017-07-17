Kings troll Lakers fans as they discuss fictional LA players Shawn Carter, Ned Stark

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Jay-Z attends 2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch at Owlwood Estate on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (Photo: Ari Perilstein, 2017 Getty Images)

The future of the Los Angeles Lakers isn't Lonzo Ball, it's Shawn Carter and Ned Stark. At least, that's what some Lakers fans seemed to think at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas after being tricked by the Sacramento Kings.

Of course, Shawn Carter, the real name of rapper Jay-Z, and Ned Stark, a fictional Game of Thrones character, are not promising young Lakers players.

However, as the Kings found out, some LA fans were unaware of those facts in Las Vegas.

In a video posted to social media by the Kings on Monday, a team official hilariously tricked Lakers fans into discussing the basketball talents of Shawn Carter and Ned Stark, thinking they were recently drafted by the team.

The responses were even better than you think. Check out the full video below.

