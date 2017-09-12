KXTV
Sheriff: 3 juveniles arrested for vandalizing train, buildings

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 9:59 AM. PDT September 12, 2017

Three juveniles were arrested in El Dorado County for allegedly vandalizing buildings and trains back in July, sheriffs officials said.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, then-unknown suspects tagged and damaged property at the El Dorado Western Railroad and Community Hall. Some of the tagging included Satanic symbols and explicit language.

The sheriff's office received "multiple tips" from outraged residents, which led to the arrest of three juveniles.

