Sheriff addresses public trust issues in Oroville Dam crisis

Although Oroville residents might feel confused and mistrustful following a tumultuous weekend, the bottom line was that state and county officials responded quickly to changing conditions, said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea during a news conference Monday.

Addressing the question of loss of trust by the community in response to a question from a reporter, Honea said what mattered most was the outcome. Residents were moved quickly out of harm’s way when the emergency spillway appeared to be on the brink of collapse. The collapse didn’t happen speaks to state officials’ response in draining water from the reservoir as quickly as possible.

While he regretted the need to call an evacuation, Honea said he did what he needed to do to be able to sleep at night. He wants to get residents back in their homes, but only when their safety can be assured.

“If it’s raining, if there’s more water coming into the lake, if I can’t in good conscience believe those people are safe, I haven’t done my job,” he said.

Although water is no longer pouring over the damaged emergency spillway, more rain is in the forecast this week and state water officials have not yet achieved their goal of dropping reservoir levels 50 feet.

Hosea said the agency worked with the information it was given by water and public safety officials to keep the public informed in “a dynamic situation where there are a lot of variables.”

“What’s important is that we were monitoring this very, very closely,” Honea said. “The fact that we were monitoring it closely allowed us to respond quickly when that was the appropriate thing to do.”

His bottom line is the safety of Oroville residents, he stated.

“I see this as is a double success – public safety professionals did their job to protect the public and we were able to get people out fairly timely fashion, and for such a chaotic event, in a fairly orderly manner,” said Honea. “And at the same time, our partners at the Department of Water Resources’ were working to save that structure and prevent further damage so that we could go on – that’s a double success.”

