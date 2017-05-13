A teenager was shot and killed early Saturday morning at a 'chaotic' party at a commercial business complex in Rocklin, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

According to sheriff's officials, deputies were called to a party on Tinker Drive after receiving reports of gunfire. When they arrived, deputies located 18-year-old Roderick Donell Totton of Elf Grove, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Totton was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he later died.

Sheriff's officials say the party was promoted heavily on social media. When deputies arrived to the scene, the large crowd was "chaotic."

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, call the Placer County Sheriff's office at (530)889-7844.

