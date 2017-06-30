Sheriff: Mother, boyfriend charged with murder of 3-year-old girl

A couple has been formally charged with murder of a toddler's death, according to Tony Turnbull, Public Information Officer of the Sacramento Sheriff's Department.

On Wednesday, a 3-year-old girl was found dead in the back seat of a car in Rancho Cordova.

Around 12:30 p.m., a RCPD officer saw a white Toyota Rav-4 parked the wrong way on Rod Beaudry Drive in Rancho Cordova. Police officers then found the 3-year-old dead underneath some blankets.

Angela Phakhin, 27, and Untwan Smith, 46, of Arkansas were both charged with murder on Friday afternoon.

