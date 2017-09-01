KXTV
Sheriff: Shooting leaves 1 injured in Carmichael

Staff , KXTV 5:35 PM. PDT September 01, 2017

A shooting occurred leaving one victim injured , said  the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened on Friday on Engle road near Garfield and Carmichael.

The victim has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Details are unclear at the moment as to what happened, but the investigation is ongoing. 

