Sheriff: Shooting leaves 1 injured in Carmichael

A shooting occurred leaving one victim injured , said the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened on Friday on Engle road near Garfield and Carmichael.

The victim has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Details are unclear at the moment as to what happened, but the investigation is ongoing.

