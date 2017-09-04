Sheriff's deputies searching for at-risk missing woman

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is searching for an at-risk missing woman.

The woman, 80-year-old Joan Pagel, was reported missing from the 6500 Block of Coyle Avenue in the north area of Sacramento County after she failed to arrive at an area hospital to visit a relative, according to authories.

She was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday.

Pagel is described as a white female with short, gray, curly hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’8” tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink or white sweater and black pants. She may also have a black purse with a black shoulder strap.

Pagel suffers from a medical condition which causes her to become easily disoriented, authorities say.

Anyone with information related to this missing person case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.

