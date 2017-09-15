Sheriffs searching for man who walked away from care home

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is asking for public help in finding a at-risk man who went missing Thursday afternoon in Orangevale.

Joseph Armstrong, 51, was reported missing after he walked away from his care home around 3 p.m. on the 8800 block of Greenhalgh Lane. Officials said Armstrong has a medical condition that makes him become "easily confused and disoriented."

Armstrong was last seen wearing a striped green shirt with blue jeans and yellow clog-style shoes. He has a full beard and hazel eyes.

If you've seen Armstrong, call the Sheriff's Department at (916) 874-5115.

