Sheriffs searching for man who walked away from care home

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is asking for public help in finding a at-risk man who went missing Thursday afternoon in Orangevale.
Joseph Armstrong, 51, was reported missing after he walked away from his care home around 3 p.m. on the 8800 block of Greenhalgh Lane. Officials said Armstrong has a medical condition that makes him become "easily confused and disoriented."
Armstrong was last seen wearing a striped green shirt with blue jeans and yellow clog-style shoes. He has a full beard and hazel eyes.
If you've seen Armstrong, call the Sheriff's Department at (916) 874-5115.
