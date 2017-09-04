Shooting in Stockton leaves one dead and another injured

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Stockton.

According to the Stockton Police Department, two men were shot late Sunday evening along the 00 block of Gateway Court. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a hospital and trated with non-life threatening injuries.

There is currently no suspect information. This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.

