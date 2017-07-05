Shooting leaves one dead in Stockton

Police lights (Photo: The Associated Press)

A shooting on the Fourth of July resulted in one fatality in Stockton.

According to a press release from the Stockton Police Department, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, officers received a call of a man down along the 500 block of West Sonora Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim eventually died from his injuries.

No suspect information has yet been released.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Stockton Police Department (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

© 2017 KXTV-TV