Shooting near Stockton area fire staton on Wednesday

(Photo: ABC10)

One man was injured following a shooting near a fire station in Stockton on Wednesday evening, according to Stockton Fire.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the corner of the intersection of Sonora and Commerce, which is right next to Central Fire Station Company 2. No firefighters were injured, as fire crews were inside during the time of the shooting.

The crews attended to the victim after the scene was secured by Stockton Police and the man was eventually transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 KXTV