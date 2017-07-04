ShotSpotter leads to arrest of man in possession of stolen gun, police say

Eric Perez-Alvarez was arrested Monday night for possessing a stolen gun, a controlled substance and negligent discharge of a firearm, Sacramento police said.

A man in possession with a stolen handgun was arrested in South Sacramento Monday night after ShotSpotter technology lead officers to the area for gunfire, police officials said.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of 33rd Avenue after the department's ShotSpotter detected gun shots. According to police, when officers arrived, they located 22-year-old Eric Perez-Alvarez and one other man sitting in a truck in the backyard of a house.

After searching the two men, police said Perez-Alvarez was in possession of loaded handgun. There were three other handguns in the truck, one of which was stolen.

Perez-ALvarez was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail for negligent discharge of a fire arm, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

The Sacramento Police Department credited the arrest to the ShotSpotter technology, which has had its effectiveness questioned during the holiday weekend because of fireworks.

