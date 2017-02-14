Should I stay or should I go?

Numerous amount of cars left the evacuation shelter in Chico tonight. Many are anxious to get home now that state officials lifted mandatory evacuation, but not everyone plans on leaving tonight.

“We are close to Bed Rock and that is close to flooding now. So we are going to stay another night.” said evacuee David Johnson.

Confusion and a mix of rumors have some people playing it safe. About a dozen or so people at the Chico Fair Grounds said they don't trust the safety of the dam and will be staying another night at the evacuation shelter.

More than 1600 people took refuge at the Silver Dollar Fair Ground. Many glued to their phones waiting to hear if state officials would lift the mandatory evacuation.

“I just want to get home. We just heard our house was broke into.” said Megan Griffin.

Three nights at the evacuations shelter has taken a toll on people and most evacuees cleared out of the parking lot by 5 p.m.

CHP is allowing people to stay another night at the Chico Fair Grounds.

“My deal is that from the beginning we here several different stories so we are not taking a chance. That’s will stay another night.” said David Johnson.

Now that the high waters in the Feather River are under control, many will be taking this opportunity to get some much needed rest, hoping that high waters don’t bring them back.

