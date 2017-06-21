Shuttered Rocklin golf course to be fenced up

Close-up of a golf club near a golf ball on a tee (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

Nearly 200 acres in the middle of Rocklin will be fenced up. The land used to be Rocklin Golf Club -- formerly Sunset Whitney -- but negotiations to develop the land ended between the city of Rocklin and owner Charlie Gibson on Monday, according to a statement released by the city.



It was the latest news after nearly two years of development proposals for the land, which included plans to build new homes. Gibson shut down the course in August 2015 due to financial reasons.



Nationally, there has been a trend of golf course closures. According to Bloomberg, nearly 800 courses have shut down across the country in the past decade as the sport has seen a decline in interest.

