Sierra Nevada ski season finally coming to an end

(Photo: ABC10)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An epic California ski and snowboarding season fueled by heavy back-to-back storms is finally coming to a close.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2v4CZ6L ) Mammoth Mountain in the Sierra Nevada announced it will close Aug. 6, marking its second-longest season. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows closed July 15, its latest ever, after operating for 200 days.

A series of weather systems known as atmospheric rivers drenched California this year, bringing hefty snowpack to the Sierra Nevada and ending five years of drought.

Snow lovers have flocked to the mountains this summer, dressed in t-shirts and bikini tops while skiing or snowboarding.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

© 2017 KXTV-TV