Sierra wildfire closes I-80 lanes near Truckee and Stateline

Fire crews and California Highway Patrol were forced to close portions of Interstate 80 on Tuesday as a nearby brush fire burned. (Photo: California Highway Patrol - Truckee)

California Highway Patrol has closed portions of Interstate 80 Tuesday as fire crews battle a 600-acre brush fire encroaching on the highway.

Westbound I-80 at Stateline closed at 7 a.m. due to the fire and eastbound I-80 closed 7:30 a.m.

Crews have contained 5 percent of the fire at last report.

There are no evacuation orders in effect, but patrols will monitor the seven identified structures threatened by the fire in the Gold Ranch and Verdi Peak area.

There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen at this time, according to CHP.

Commuters should use alternate routes.

