Single mother with 9 kids forced out of apartment, struggling to find new home

For the single mother, it’s been impossible to find an affordable place where she can live with all nine kids because HUD guidelines say there needs to be a room for every two people.

A woman in Carmichael recently started living in her car, but it’s not because she couldn't pay her rent.



For the past two years, April Cates has been raising her two kids plus two of her sister's kids in a two-bedroom apartment. However, back in October, Cates says Child Protective Services placed her sister's seven other kids with her in that same unit.



“As soon as my apartment found out that I had multiple kids living here, they served me with a 60-day notice to vacate,” said Cates.



For the single mother, it’s been impossible to find an affordable place where she can live with all nine kids because HUD guidelines say there needs to be a room for every two people.

According to Yardi Matrix, a commercial real estate and data platform, there are currently 127,470 units available right now in the Greater Sacramento region. Out of that number, only 27,669 are considered "fully affordable."

"I would at least need four or five bedrooms to provide for them. We've managed to make it with two. It's a tight squeeze, but I did it and if I had to go for a two-bedroom, I would again but I would be in the same predicament," she explained.

Cates now received an eviction notice and is moving her stuff to a storage unit as she continues looking for a new home.

"I'm borrowing someone else's van because I lost my job because I couldn’t have a babysitter, so I’m in somebody else's van sleeping," she said.

Cates said she’s also tried reaching out to different shelters and organizations, but hasn’t had any luck.



"I’ve called 211, Salvation Army, Loaves and Fishes, Maryhouse – all those places. I've even contacted churches and shelters, and all of them told me there's nothing they could do for me,” Cates added.



Cate’s aunt set up a GoFundMe to help her get by as she continues looking for a place to live. If you’d like to donate, click here.

© 2018 KXTV-TV