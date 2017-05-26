Six months in to California's 'bag ban' habits are starting to shift

Six months into California’s plastic bag ban, a cultural shift has taken place.

The ubiquitous “paper or plastic” has been replaced with “Do you need a bag for that?” or, more to the point, “Do you want to buy a bag for that?”

It might seem insignificant, but it represents a somewhat different attitude with respect to customer service and use of resources.

When David Hunter started at Taylor’s Market in 1990, baggers were taught to place all purchases in a bag, even if it were one small item. A candy bar. A single tomato. Each warranted its own, single use, carrying receptacle.

Hunter, now store manager at Taylor’s Market, said the transition to the choice between bringing your own bags or paying 10 cents for a paper bag was fairly smooth for his customers, possibly because the store was proactive in posting signage announcing the imminent change.

There was some grumbling, mainly from those who used plastic grocery bags for cleaning up after pets or small garbage can liners or the like.

“That went away in about a month,” he said.

Now he estimates about half Taylor’s Market customers are bringing their own bags.

Six months is roughly the learning curve for incorporating reusable bags into shoppers’ habits, said Melissa Romero, policy associate for Californian’s Against Waste, a proponent of the California bag restrictions.

When Tim Mulloy arrived at La Superior Mercados on Friday, he found that, as usual, he didn’t have any reusable bags on hand. His wife normally does the shopping, so the bags are in her car.

So once again, he needed to purchase a bag for his groceries.

For this reason he was pessimistic of the efficacy of the bag restrictions. In his eyes, not only are people still using bags, the bags are thicker, using even more resources.

He said he frequently sees neighbors carrying their groceries into the house in the heavier plastic, for-purchase bags. And although they can be reused on subsequent trips, in his house it doesn’t usually work out that way.

The La Superior Mercados store manager said in his store, he believes it’s a wash: while many of his cash customers would just as soon haul their groceries to the car in the cart without bags rather than paying for them, food stamp customers, who are exempt from paying the fee, typically take full advantage of the thicker bags, and in fact, often want their groceries bagged less compactly, adding to the number of bags they take.

Cultural shift or not, it’s unlikely disposable plastic bags are going to vanish completely any time soon.

Although it’s too soon for any hard numbers on the state-wide bag restrictions, Romero said her impression is that it’s going well so far.

For one thing, municipalities like San Jose, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Alameda counties that have had it around for a few years have demonstrated good results.

Alameda County instituted a bag ban in 2013 that has been successful in reducing litter.

Alameda County grocery retailers are showing an 80 percent reduction in purchasing bags, and county streets, water ways and sewer systems are showing reduced levels of bag litter, said Jeff Becerra, spokesman for Alameda County Waste Management. The county recently extended bag restrictions to non-food stores.

San Jose started restricting plastic bag use in 2012, and follow up studies found a reduction of 69 percent of bags in storm drains, 76 percent fewer in creeks and rivers and 59 percent fewer in city streets and neighborhoods, according to data posted on the city website.

Romero said Californians Against Waste next target is polystyrene food takeout containers, (also known by the trade name Styrofoam).

Polystyrene is a popular material for disposable food receptacles because it is extremely cheap. But that’s the trouble, Romero said.

“The cost doesn’t account for the life cycle (of polystyrene,) she said, adding that any beach cleanup operation will show the magnitude of the problem of millions of tiny bits of the stuff in the surf and on beaches.

