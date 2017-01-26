Skeletal remains are missing Fort Campbell soldier

Shadow McClaine. (Photo: (Photo: Army))

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Skeletal remains found in Robertson County have been identified as Shadow McClaine, a Fort Campbell soldier missing since Sept. 2.

Shadow McClaine, who hails from Yuba City, did not report for duty on Sept. 6, authorities said.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland released an email Wednesday night announcing the news.

"The skeletal remains that were found Monday at Exit 19 on I-24 in Robertson County have been positively identified as Shadow McClaine," according to the email. "Shadow McClaine was an Army solider stationed at Ft. Campbell. She went missing from the Clarksville area in early September 2016. At the request of 19th District Attorney General John Carney, in November 2016, TBI Special Agents began investigating her disappearance in cooperation with the Army CID. The TBI investigation remains active and ongoing."

McClaine was last heard from when she texted her mother Sept. 2 to say she was driving. She did not report for duty Sept. 6. Her family, friends and authorities had been looking for her since then.

In November, the U.S. government announced conspiracy, kidnapping and murder charges against two soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division in connection with her disappearance.

