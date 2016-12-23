Skiing with Dina and Kennelia

(Photo: ABC10)

Now that they've made it to Squaw Valley USA, they can't turn back.

Well, they can, but that wouldn't make for good TV.

Squaw Valley is where the 1960 Olympic Games were held, and there is still a lot of history from those games sprinkled throughout the resort. At the beginning of her lesson, Tim, Kennelia’s instructor, went over the basics: How to shift her weight in her boots, the skier’s athletic stance, how to walk in her boots, and preparing to go down the mountain.

Then, the ladies made their trip up the Cable Car to High Camp.

Kennelia learned how to ski! She did very well, and picked it up rather quickly. She and her instructor started on rather flat parts of the mountain so she could learn how to glide on the snow with one ski, then she graduated to two skis.

By the end of the quick one-hour lesson, Kennelia was making it down the mountain on her own!

