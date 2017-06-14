Skittles loses rainbow to celebrate Pride month, internet divided

Limited edition "rainbowless" Skittles (Photo: Skittles UK via YouTube)

For the second year in a row, Skittles is going black and white to celebrate the LGBTQ community, but not everyone is thrilled about the limited edition candy.

Last June, Wrigley, the company that makes Skittles, put out an advertisement announcing the release of black and white Skittles in London, to honor of pride celebrations. The ad read:

"So this is kind of awkward, but we're just gonna go ahead and address the rainbow-colored elephant in the room,You have the rainbow … we have the rainbow … and usually that's just hunky-dory."

"But this Pride, only one rainbow deserves to be the centre of attention—yours. And we're not going to be the ones to steal your rainbow thunder, no siree. That's why this weekend, we're giving up our rainbow."

Skittles also made a video about the black and white candy.

This year, the company decided to go for a round two of the limited edition Skittles, announcing a partnership with Tesco grocery stores in the UK in a press release. Proceeds of the "rainbowless" packs will go to charity.

However, the internet is divided on how they feel about the ad campaign. Some were loving it, others not so much.

Also do white Skittles feel a little racist to anyone? — Esther R (@polyeaster) June 14, 2017

Skittles realized how white/capitalist PRIDE was becoming and wanted to join in the efforts. Interesting. https://t.co/HIHZDYslxN — GIA (@juniperangelica) March 31, 2017

The limited edition colourless Pride @Skittles seemed like a great idea until I remembered I'm allergic to blackcurrant 😭😭😭 — Emma-Ann (@Emzular) June 14, 2017

Brilliant stuff from @Skittles - plain white packaging to give full rainbow focus to #Pride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/KUbvuvbfcj — Jacqueline Buckland (@jax1985) May 31, 2017

I like how Skittles give up their rainbow for Pride. It's quite subversive and humble. #pridemonth pic.twitter.com/JjsKhMMSbP — Jazmin Frost 🏳️‍🌈 (@Tryzon) June 3, 2017

Skittles hasn't annouced any news about the "rainbowless" limited edition candy hitting the shelves in the U.S.

