Skydiver dies following accident near Lodi Parachute Center

A skydiver has died following an accident at the Lodi Parachute Center last Thursday, according to the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office.

54-year-old Brett Hawton of Alamo, California, died Friday after he was initially critically injured in the accident, the coroner's office said.

Hawton is now the fifth person who has died in the last two years in accidents near the Lodi Parachute Center.

