Skydiver wore wingsuit in California crash

LODI, Calif. (AP) — Federal Aviation Administration investigators are probing the death of a man killed wearing a wingsuit in a Northern California skydiving crash.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said Thursday that an inspector is at the crash site near the Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo, California, about 30 miles south (48 kilometers) of Sacramento.

Wingsuit fliers use a specialized jumpsuit often referred to as a wingsuit, squirrel suit or birdman suit. It is one of the most extreme forms of BASE jumping, but a growing number of people are using wingsuits in skydiving, with a mandatory parachute.

The United States Parachute Association says including Wednesday's fatality, there have been eight wingsuit skydiving deaths in the U.S. since 2011.

The name of the man who died in a vineyard Wednesday has not been released.



The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2qfR3bY) that the Woodbridge Fire District Chief Steve Butler has called the incident a parachute accident. Butler had said no additional details are available.

Three people died last year in accidents near the Lodi Parachute Center. A tightly packed skydiving plane carrying 18 people also landed upside down in an Acampo vineyard last May.

